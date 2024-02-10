Fire breaks out in Kolkata slum

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) A massive fire erupted in a slum in Bagbazar area in the northern part of Kolkata on Saturday night, a senior official of the fire department said.

Six fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze which broke out around 9.45 pm in the slum located behind Bagbazar Women's College, he said, adding nobody was injured.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known. Nobody has been injured. We have evacuated the slum as a precautionary measure," he said.

Firefighting operations are underway and the blaze is yet to be brought under control, the official added. PTI SCH ACD