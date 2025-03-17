Fire breaks out in Latur hotel, doused; no one hurt

Latur, Mar 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a hotel in Latur on Monday, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze, which started at 9:20am in the hotel located near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Mitra Nagar, was doused some time later after four fire-tending vehicles were deployed, he said.

"No one was hurt in the blaze that started because of a short circuit. A panchnama of losses is being conducted," Shivajinagar police station inspector Dilip Sagar said.

Kin of the hotel owners put the losses, which included furniture and other items, at Rs 60 lakh. PTI COR BNM