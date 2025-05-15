Fire breaks out in library of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in the library of Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in northwest Delhi's Pitampura on Thursday morning, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

"The blaze erupted around 8.55 am and engulfed the first, second and third floors of the four-storey library," a DFS official said.

After information about the incident was received, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 9.40 am, according to the DFS.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.