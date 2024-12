Madurai, (Tamil Nadu), Dec 31 (PTI) A fire that broke out at a hospital in K Pudur here caused panic in the area, police said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident. The mishap, probably triggered due to an electrical short circuit, occurred on the third floor of the hospital that was being used as nurses’ quarters, police said.

Fire and rescue services personnel who rushed to the spot battled for about two hours and doused the flames. PTI JSP ADB