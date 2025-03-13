Fire breaks out in meter room of Chembur building; no one hurt

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electricity meter room of a three-storey residential building in Chembur in Mumbai on Thursday, though there was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident, an official said.

Four people stranded on the upper floors were rescued, he added.

The blaze started in the meter room on the ground floor of the building located in Subhash Nagar on NG Acharya Marg at 10pm and dousing operations are underway, he added.

"No one is injured. Personnel from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC, 108 ambulance service and power providers are at the spot as part of the operation to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet," the official said. PTI KK BNM