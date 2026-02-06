Fire breaks out in meter room of residential building in Thane

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in the meter room of a residential building in Khopat area of the city on Friday evening, a civic official said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Electrical installations and around 20 electricity meters were damaged, he said.

The fire broke out in the meter room located on the ground floor of B1 wing of Ganesh Villa Society around 6 pm, said Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi.

A fire engine and a rescue vehicle were deployed to control the blaze which was put out within 20 minutes, he said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Tadvi added. PTI COR KRK