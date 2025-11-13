Fire breaks out in meter room of Thane building, doused; no one hurt

Thane, Nov 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in the meter box room on the ground floor of a building in Savarkar Nagar in Thane West on Thursday morning, an official said.

The blaze at Sai Sudarshan Society in MHADA Colony damaged 10 meter boxes, he added.

"The fire broke around 10am and was doused half an hour later. Ten meter boxes were damaged, but there were no casualties or structural damage to the building," said Yasin Tadvi, Chief of Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit in the meter box area could have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is under investigation, he added. PTI COR BNM