Fire breaks out in microbiology lab of Jaipur's SMS Medical College; no casualties

Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in the microbiology lab of the Sawai Man Singh Medical College here on Monday morning, officials said.

There was, however, no loss of life, they said.

The officials said that machines, documents and many equipments kept in the lab have been damaged in the fire.

Jaipur Greater Chief Fire Officer Jalaj Ghasia said that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the lab equipment, which was brought under control within an hour by three fire brigades.

He added that there was no loss of life due to the fire.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh reached the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College and inspected the incident of arson in the microbiology lab.

The minister directed the principal of the SMS Medical College to form a committee to investigate the fire incident, a statement issued here said.

Instructions were also given to take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future and to immediately assess the loss of resources in the microbiology lab and streamline all arrangements at the earliest. PTI AG AS AS