Fire breaks out in mobile shop in Andhra's Gudivada, extinguished

Gudivada (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a mobile phone shop here in Krishna district on Sunday, gutting the premises and spreading to five adjacent apparel shops, said a police official.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am, the official added.

"A fire broke out at a mobile phone shop near Nehru Chowk Centre in Gudivada and spread to five adjoining apparel shops due to wooden partitions," the official told PTI.

The official said that the blaze may have been triggered by a short circuit or a mobile phone battery explosion.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused, he said. Property worth over Rs 1.2 crore was damaged in the incident, and no injuries were reported, the official added. Meanwhile, police are in the process of registering a case. PTI MS STH ADB