Fire breaks out in mobile tower panel in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the electric server panel of a mobile tower in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, a civic official said.

The incident occurred on Indira Pada Hill in the Ghodbunder Road area around 10.25 am, the official said.

Firefighters, along with a rescue team, disaster management personnel, and employees from the company and electricity department, rushed to the site, and the blaze was brought under control in an hour.

"The fire has been completely extinguished, and no one was injured at the scene," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell. PTI COR ARU