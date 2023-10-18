Fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storied building in Koramangala area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

Initial reports said the fire erupted in a pub on the fourth floor of the building. People in the area also heard a blast sound. Thick smoke billowed from the building.

Video footage also showed a man jumping from top of the building.

Firefighters rushed to the spot.

The reason behind the blaze was not known immediately.

As soon as people noticed the smoke emanating from the building, they raised an alarm.

Besides alerting police and fire brigade, they rushed to rescue people who might be trapped, sources in the fire brigade said. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH