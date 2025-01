Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building in south Mumbai on Saturday, civic officials said.

The fire broke out in a house in the Patel Mansion building on Topiwala Lane in Grant Road area around 11 am, the officials said.

It was a Level 1 fire and was doused at 12.55 pm, the officials said, adding nobody was injured in the blaze. PTI VT