Fire breaks out in Mumbai chawl, no injuries

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a chawl (row tenement) in Sewri area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, causing multiple LPG cylinders to explode, officials said. Nobody has been injured in the incident, officials said, citing the preliminary information.

The blaze erupted at Gurukrupa Chawl along the Reti Bunder Road around 3:15 PM, prima facie due to a short circuit. The fire was initially confined to a room, but it spread to four to five adjacent rooms following a cylinder blast, according to an official.

Four LPG cylinders have exploded, they added.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade later upgraded the fire call to level-II and deployed eight fire engines, 10 water tankers, and other firefighting vehicles at 3:31 pm, an official said.

Firefighting operations are underway. The fire was covered from all sides at 4:35 PM, which meant it wouldn't spread. PTI KK NSK