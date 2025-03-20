Fire breaks out in Sai Sapphire building in Mumbai's Powai area, no casualties

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a 23-storey building in Powai area of the city on Thursday morning but there were no casualties, an official said.

The fire broke out at 'Sai Sapphire' building around 9.30 am and spread through the electric duct. Dense smoke spread across several floors, the police official said.

Fire brigade personnel evacuated more than 50 residents through the staircase, he said.

The flames were put out within two-and-half hours, and the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.