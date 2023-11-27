Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 21-floor residential building near Agripada police station in Mumbai on Monday morning, a fire official said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident, he said, adding that maximum number of people were rescued safely through staircases from various floors.

The blaze erupted at 8.07 am in the building located on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, near Agripada police station in Mumbai Central area, the official said.

It was a "level-one" fire and was confined to the electric wiring, installations, etc in an electric duct from the fifth floor to seventh floor, he said.

Advertisment

"No injury has been reported," the official said.

Five fire engines, four water jetties and other fire-fighting equipment were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused by 9.50 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA GK