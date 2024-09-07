National

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Sept 7 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the electrical duct in a 16-storey residential building in Kurla (East) area here on Saturday afternoon but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The flames were doused within half-an-hour.

The fire started in the duct on the fourth floor of Savera Heights in Nehru Nagar around 2.30 pm, said a release issued by the civic body.

Fire brigade vehicles reached the spot immediately, it said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA KRK

