Fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital premises, doused

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the premises of a hospital in south Mumbai early on Sunday and was brought under control, a fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out in the cotton storage facility of the Cama & Albless Hospital for women and children shortly after midnight, the official said.

The fire call was received at 2 am and the fire was extinguished at 2.30 am, the official said, adding firecrackers are suspected to have caused the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire, he said. PTI VT VT