Fire breaks out in municipal school in Mumbai; no casualties

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) A fire broke out in a municipal school located in Parel area of Mumbai on Monday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident as the school was closed due to the Makar Sankranti holiday.

"The blaze erupted in the five-storey Saibaba School located opposite Mint Colony Monorail Station at around 9.15 am. Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles immediately rushed to the school and doused the fire within 20 minutes," an official said.

He said the blaze broke out in a store room on the ground floor where mattresses were kept. The flames were mainly confined to electric wiring and other fitments.

The exact cause of the fire cannot be known immediately but some residents of the area claimed that they heard multiple explosions of gas cylinders in the school building.

A thick cloud of black smoke sent up by the fire was visible in the area from a distance.

The cooling operation was underway at the spot, the official added. PTI KK NSK