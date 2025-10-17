Fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai unit manufacturing candles, glass items; no injuries

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing candles and glass items in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that started around 2.15 am in the unit in the Raable MIDC area After being alerted, the fire services of the Navi Mumbai civic body rushed six fire engines to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control around 10 am, he said.

The cooling operations are underway, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR NR