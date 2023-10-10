Fire breaks out in Nehru block of PGIMER-Chandigarh, patients evacuated to safety

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) A fire broke out on one of the floors of PGIMER-Chandigarh's Nehru block in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. However, all patients were evacuated to safety.

The fire broke out in the computer room on the first floor, with the smoke making its way up to the higher floors, they said.

However, fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and brought the blaze under control after some time, the officials added.

The fire and emergency services and the disaster management departments, police and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) own emergency response system immediately swung into action after the fire was reported.

PGIMER and disaster management department officials said all the patients were immediately evacuated.

A disaster management department official said they received information about the fire on a floor of the hospital's Nehru block.

"All patients were safely evacuated, we cleared the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), respiratory ICU ... Our rescue team worked in coordination with the police, the fire department and PGI departments," he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he added. PTI SUN SZM