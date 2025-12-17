Fire breaks out in New Town area near Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cluster of shanties near Eco Park in the New Town area near Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

Six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, while four more were on the way, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or injury in the blaze, which broke out in one of the shanties and quickly spread to adjoining areas around 7.15 pm.

The area was cordoned off, and vehicular movement was diverted as local residents and fire services personnel joined hands to bring the fire under control, officials added. PTI SUS MNB