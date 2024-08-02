Fire breaks out in ninth floor of apartment in Jaipur, no casualties reported

Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A fire broke out on the ninth floor of an apartment here on Friday due to a short circuit, police said.

Twenty people trapped in the fire were rescued safely.

SHO of Muhana police station, Madan Lal said a fire broke out on the ninth floor of an apartment in Patrakar Colony due to a short circuit.

The police team reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation with the help of firefighters and safely evacuated 20 people trapped in the fire, Lal said.

He said that there was no loss of life in the fire. No case has been registered in this regard.

Another police officer said that the apartment has 12 floors and about 250 families live there.

On Friday, sparks came out from the electricity lines of the apartment. Due to the smoke from the fire on the ninth floor, people started feeling suffocated.

The fire fighters controlled the fire. All the people trapped in the fire were evacuated safely. PTI SDA PTI HIG HIG