Fire breaks out in Noida building; none hurt

Noida, Feb 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in Sector 63 here on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the blaze erupted around 2.15 pm in a ground-floor room of the building located near Swaad Sweets in Chhijarsi village.

People inside the building were safely evacuated by the fire department team, he said.

"Those trapped climbed onto the roof and were later rescued with the help of a ladder by being shifted to the neighbouring roof," Kumar said.

He said a cylinder leak led to a blast, which triggered the fire. The fire was brought under control with the help of two fire tenders, he said. PTI COR KIS RHL