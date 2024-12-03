Fire breaks out in northeast Delhi factory, no injuries

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory located in northeast Delhi's Johri Pur area on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said here.

A call regarding the fire was received around noon and eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control in an operation that lasted an hour and a half, the official said.

There is no report of anyone being injured as of now and a cooling operation is underway, he added.

It is suspected that an electrical short-circuit caused the fire, police said. PTI ALK IJT IJT