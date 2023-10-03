Fire breaks out in Odisha secretariat building; no one hurt

Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the main building of Odisha Lok Seva Bhawan (secretariat) on Tuesday, an official said.

However, the fire was immediately doused and no one was hurt in the incident, said the official.

"A minor fire broke out at the Revenue and Disaster Management department office located on the first floor of the building due to a suspected electric short-circuit on an AC. Fire service personnel immediately reached at the spot and doused the fire," said the official.

The fire broke out in one room of the revenue department. The Lok Seva Bhawan fire unit received a call about the fire at 10:08 am and the fire brigade team reached the spot immediately and doused the fire, said Abani Swain, a fire service officer.

Due to the fire, dense smoke prevailed in the building for some time. One computer, an AC and two chairs of the department have been damaged in the fire incident, he said.

Apart from the room where the fire broke out, no other office was affected in the fire incident, Swain said. PTI BBM BBM RG