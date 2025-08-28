Fire breaks out in Old London House building in Nainital, elderly woman killed

Nainital: A fire broke out in a heritage building here, leaving an elderly woman dead, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 82-year-old Shanta Bisht, who is the sister of noted historian and environmentalist Dr Ajay Rawat.

The fire broke out around 10 pm on Wednesday night and was doused by 2 am.

More than 40 personnel from three departments were engaged in the rescue operation.

Dr Rawat said his sister Shanta Bisht died due to burn injuries.

Shanta Bisht's son Nikhil Bisht, who managed to rush out of the building, fell unconscious soon after coming out.

According to Vinod Kumar Verma, who runs a mobile phone shop near the building, smoke started emanating from the building around 10 pm and he immediately informed the fire brigade following which fire personnel reached the spot.

However, the water in its tank soon got exhausted after which it was sent back to refill water.

The Old London House building was built in 1863, when Nainital was developed as the summer capital of the United Provinces, an administrative division of British India.

This building was the residence of Dr Rawat's sister. Shanta Bisht's sister Karnlata Rawat had also died of burn injuries in 2020.

Nikhil Bisht is an art director, who has worked in many Hindi films, including "Barfi".