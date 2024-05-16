Fire breaks out in parking area of residential building in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a parking area of a residential building in Sarita Vihar here on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Advertisment

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

"We received a fire call at 6.19 am, and three fire tenders were pressed into service," the official said.

Three cars were damaged and a scooter was gutted in the fire that broke out in the stilt parking area of the four-storey building, he said.

The residents were evacuated on time and the fire was doused within 40 minutes, he said.

"We have informed local police for the investigation to know the actual reason for the fire. A short-circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire," said the official. PTI BM HIG HIG