Fire breaks out in parking lot of Dadar railway station, no casualties

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at the parking lot near platform 13 and 14 of Central Railway's Dadar railway station in the city on Wednesday evening, a civic official said.

The flames were reported at around 7.55 pm and confined to 10-12 motorcycles before being put out by 8.10 pm, he said.

Firefighting teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade along with police personnel, Railway Protection Force officials and an 108 ambulance were rushed to the spot after being alerted, the official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Railway sources said that before the fire brigade reached the spot, Dadar station's deputy station master tried to douse the fire with a fire extinguisher, but did not succeed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.