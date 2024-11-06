Fire breaks out in Patna scrap shop, no casualties

Patna, Nov 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop dealing in scrap items in the Shastri Nagar area of Patna on Wednesday evening, police said.

No casualties have been reported.

Six fire tenders which were pressed into service brought the blaze under control, police said.

“The fire broke out at around 7.15 pm at a shop dealing in scrap items. Officials of the local police station and fire brigade immediately reached the spot. The fire was brought under control by 8.45 pm," Station House Officer of Shastri Nagar Police Station Amar Kumar told PTI.

Efforts are on to ascertain the reason behind the fire, he said. PTI PKD NN