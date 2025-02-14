Fire breaks out in pesticide factory in MP's Dewas, doused; no one hurt

Dewas, Feb 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a pesticide factory in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, a police official said.

There were 20-25 workers at the unit when the fire started but they all managed to leave the premises safely, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot told PTI.

Prima facie, it seems the fire started due to a short circuit, though a probe is underway to find out the exact cause, the SP added.

The fire in Fine Pest Sulphur (India) Private Limited's plant in the industrial area here was noticed at 1pm and was extinguished in 30 minutes, Dewas City Superintendent of Police Dishesh Agrawal told PTI.

The process of assessing the loss due to the blaze is underway, the CSP said.

The blaze, smoke from which was seen from far, was doused after five fire tenders were deployed, other officials said.