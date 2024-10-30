Fire breaks out in pillow manufacturing unit in Greater Noida

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) A fire erupted in a pillow-manufacturing unit in Greater Noida and three fire tenders had to be rushed to douse the flames, police said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started due to a short circuit in an air conditioner around 10 pm on Tuesday at Udyog Kendra-1 of Ecotech-3 police station area, they said.

A local police team and three fire trucks reached the spot and after two hours brought the fire under control, they added.

Police said that while there is no report of any loss of life, a large amount of cotton and fibre, laptops and other equipment were burnt to ashes. PTI COR SKY SKY