Fire breaks out in plastic factory in north Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic granule factory in Narela Industrial Area of north Delhi on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties have been reported.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 7.15 am about a blaze at the factory and five water tenders were rushed to the spot.

"As the intensity of the fire became clear, additional fire fighting units were pressed into service. The total deployment eventually rose to 21 fire fighting vehicles," he said.

The fire was brought under control at 9.15 am.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.