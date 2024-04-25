Fire breaks out in plastic pipes in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Four fire tenders were rushed to southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar after some plastic pipes caught fire, the DFS officials said.

No casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

"A call was received at 1.25 pm regarding some plastic pipes that caught fire in the Jamia Nagar area. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” the official said.

The blaze was doused by 2.15 pm, he said.

The DFS official had earlier said that the fire broke out in a commercial building. PTI BM HIG HIG