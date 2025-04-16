Fire breaks out in portion of Morena district hospital, patients shifted; no injuries

Morena (MP), Apr 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a portion of the state-run Morena district hospital on Wednesday evening, necessitating shifting of some patients as a precautionary measure, an official said.

Nobody was injured.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gajendra Tomar said the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in the electricity equipment in the backyard of the male surgical ward in the old building at around 6 PM.

As the smoke filled the gallery of the surgical ward and the operation theatre, hospital staffers swiftly evacuated patients as a precautionary measure, he said.

"They immediately controlled the spread using fire extinguishers before the arrival of the Fire Brigade," he added.

