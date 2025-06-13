Fire breaks out in private hospital in Noida; no casualties, 2 suffer minor injuries

Noida, Jun 13 (PTI) A fire broke out on the ground floor of a private hospital in Noida on Friday, due to a suspected short circuit in the record room of the medical facility, officials said.

No casualty was reported, though two attendants of patients sustained minor injuries while attempting to escape by breaking a window, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Budhha Nagar, Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said.

The blaze that broke out at the Sumitra Hospital in Sector-24 was brought under control after around an hour, he said. It started in the record room on the ground floor, causing smoke to spread on the upper floors, he added.

While the fire was confined to the ground floor, patients on the first and second floors were evacuated as a precaution. Those on the third floor were not affected, he said. PTI COR OZ