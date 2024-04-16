Fire breaks out in private school in Gurugram, no casualties reported: Police

Gurugram, Apr 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a private school here on Tuesday morning, no casualties were reported, a fire official said.

According to the police, a fire broke out in E-Techno Narayana School in sector 37C at around 8:45 am. The fire broke out in the store room and spread to the vice principal office due to the school uniforms that were kept in the store room, causing damage to the items in the office.

"We got information at 8:57 am and four vehicles were sent to the spot. Fortunately, no students or staff were present at the school and the fire was brought under control within time", Fire Officer Gulia said.

The school had delayed opening for the day by around 90 minutes on the occasion of Ashtmi Puja in compliance with the Haryana government orders due to which the children and staff were not present in the school, he said.

Around 500 sets of school uniforms, three computers and two air conditioners along with some furniture and other wooden items were gutted in the fire, police said.

A school representative, who was present on the spot, told PTI that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire. The school electrician tried to contain it but when it spread to other rooms, they informed the police and the fire department. PTI COR HIG HIG