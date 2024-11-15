Fire breaks out in Pune building, 7-8 persons rescued; no one hurt

Pune, Nov 15 (PTI) Several persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a three storey building in Pune's Hadapsar area on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

The blaze started in the photo frame material stored on the staircase, trapping some residents of a couple of rooms on the third floor, an official said.

"Before we could reach the spot, residents scaled the building and rescued three to four persons from the third floor. We managed to bring out three persons from the rear of the building," the fire officer said.

A video of this rescue effort by residents went viral on social media. It showed a child and some others being brought out safely by people taking support of the balcony structures.

Advertisment

"No one was injured in the incident that took place in the morning. We deployed multiple tankers and fire tenders and doused it," the official said. PTI SPK BNM