Ludhiana, Jul 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shop located in the Civil Lines area here on Saturday, said officials.

There was no report of any casualty.

Fire department official Rajinder Kumar said six fire tenders took more than two hours to douse the flames.

The entire stock of the shop, which dealt in leather bags, purses and school bags, was gutted in the fire.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the officials added.