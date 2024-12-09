Fire breaks out in Rajouri Garden restaurant, video shows people jumping to save their lives

New Delhi:) A fire broke out in a restaurant in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden market on Monday, authorities said.

"We received a fire call regarding fire in Jungle Jamboree Restaurant near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

No casualties have been reported so far, he added.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Thick smoke engulfed the area, creating panic among the shopkeepers.

Many videos of the fire incident went viral on social media showing people jumping to an adjacent building to save their lives.

Sources said there were more than 20 people at the time of incident.

"It was around 2 pm, when many local shopkeepers witnessed black smoke billowing from Jungle Jamboree restaurant. We immediately informed the police and fire brigade teams. More than 25 people jumped from the open sitting area to a nearby building's terrace to save their lives," a shopkeeper, Ghanshyam Agarwal, said.

Meanwhile, authorities have cordoned off the vicinity to facilitate firefighting operations.