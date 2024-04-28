Fire breaks out in Ranchi fruit market

Ranchi, Apr 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at a fruit market in Ranchi on Sunday evening, gutting several shops, police said.

Two fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames in Argora area, a police officer said, adding, there were no reports of any injury or fatality.

"Four fruit shops have been gutted in the fire, which is yet to be brought under control,” Argora Police Station In-charge Anand Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze, police said. PTI SAN RBT