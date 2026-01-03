Fire breaks out in residential building in Andheri; no casualties

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in an 18-storey residential building in the western suburb of Andheri here on Saturday afternoon, civic officials said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 2 pm at Chandiwala Pearl Regency on SV Road opposite the Andheri subway, they said.

A civic official said that the fire was confined to the electric duct on the first floor of the building and spread through the duct to the 10th floor, causing heavy smoke on the premises.

He said that the firefighting operation is underway with four fire engines and other emergency response vehicles at the scene.

Personnel from the Mumbai police, staff of the electricity distribution company, 108 Ambulance services and BMC also rushed to the spot.