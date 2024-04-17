Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, fire officials said on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported, an official of the Department of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A call was received at 2 pm regarding a fire on the second floor of the building. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused within a few minutes, the official said.

Some female students were living in the building as paying guests, they said.

The residents of the building were rushed to safety after the fire broke out and no one was injured during the incident, they said.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, police said. PTI ALK HIG HIG