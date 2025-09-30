Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Greater Kailash, police rescue 90-year-old

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A fire broke out in six-meter boards in a residential building on Tuesday evening, with police rescuing a 90-year-old man in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-2, officials said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 6.25 pm from a main market in GK-2 regarding the incident on the ground floor of the building, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the building and the fire was brought under control by 7.50 pm," the official added.

Meanwhile, two police constables ventured into the smoke-filled premises to rescue a senior citizen and lifted him from the second floor, ensuring his safety. PTI SSJ HIG HIG