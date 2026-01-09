Fire breaks out in residential complex in Mumbai's Parel area, doused; no one hurt

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at a residential building in Parel area of central Mumbai on Friday evening, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze started at Lodha Grandeur building, located opposite the MSRTC bus depot on Sayani Road, at 6:21 pm and was doused by 7:35 pm after four fire engines and other equipment were deployed, he said.

"The fire was confined to bamboo scaffolding and stored bamboo material on the ground floor. However, heavy smoke spread through the building. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries to anyone. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added. PTI KK BNM