Fire breaks out in room of administrative building in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a vacant room of an administrative building in Alipore area of Kolkata on Tuesday, officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the flames spotted in a room on the fourth floor around 8:45 am, they said.

The building houses many departments of South 24 Parganas district administration.

The blaze was brought under control in an hour, and there was no report of any injury, a fire brigade official said.

As the office hours were yet to start, no major evacuation operation was required, he said.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained.