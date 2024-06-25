Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital's old emergency building, nurse rescued from third floor

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) A fire broke out in a store room in the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital here on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

There are no reports of anyone being injured so far. A nurse was rescued from the third floor of the building after breaking a window, they said.

A Safdarjung Hospital official said that everything is under control now and no patient was affected due to the fire.

DFS chief Atul Garg said the department received information about the fire around 10.40 am.

"The fire was at gate no. 6 of the old emergency building of the Safdarjung Hospital. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in the building's store room," he added.

Dr Ayush of Safdarjung Hospital, who was on duty at the time of the incident, said he and others were alerted about the fire around 10.30 am.

"The police station is close to the Safdarjung Hospital and policemen reached the spot immediately. The police actively coordinated with the firefighters, who also reached the spot soon," he told reporters.

He claimed the fire started due to a short circuit on the ground floor. Due to the smoke, some of the nursing staff got stuck on the third floor but were evacuated safely.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, DFS Divisional Officer (South) said, "Eleven fire tenders, including fire bowsers, were rushed to the spot. We controlled the fire immediately and rescued an elderly nurse from the third floor after breaking a window of the hospital." A police investigation will ascertain the cause of the fire, he said. PTI BM DIV DIV