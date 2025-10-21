Fire breaks out in scrap warehouse in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, Oct 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse near the Manji Sahib Gurudwara in Haryana's Ambala City late Monday night, officials said.

Shortly after the fire broke out, the flames became intense, causing panic in the surrounding area.

According to the Fire and Emergency Services Department officials, the warehouse was filled with old tyres and plastic items, which caused the fire to spread throughout the warehouse in a short time. All the items were gutted in the blaze.

Fire Officer Tarsem Rana on Tuesday said that three fire tenders were dispatched immediately after receiving the information. Due to the intensity of the fire, two more vehicles were later called in. The fire was brought under control after more than two hours.

According to the police, the warehouse was closed at the time of the fire as most of the employees had gone home to celebrate Diwali. The fire was detected when flames started coming out of the warehouse.

The police have started investigating in the matter.

It is being investigated whether the fire started due to an electric short circuit inside the warehouse or due to a spark from a firecracker falling on the pile of plastic kept outside the warehouse campus or due to any other reason. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK