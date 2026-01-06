Fire breaks out in scrap yard, carpet godown in Srinagar; no casualties

Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a scrap yard and a carpet godown in a slum area here on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualties were reported, while the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, they said.

Fire emerged from slums in the Tengpora locality of the city here, where scrap was stored for transportation to factories for recycling. The flames also spread to an adjacent carpet godown, the officials said.

Both sites were functioning in violation of the Srinagar Master Plan 2035, which does not allow commercial activities near residential areas, the officials said.

While goods worth lakhs were destroyed, it was a providential escape for several fuel tankers parked in a nearby plot of land, they added.

Dozens of fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames, the officials said, adding the operation was going on till the last reports came in. PTI SSB APL APL