Fire breaks out in shop in Kolkata's Beleghata

Kolkata: A fire broke out at a shop and spread to adjoining shanties in Beleghata area of the metropolis on Wednesday, an official said.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted around 4 pm in the congested area, he said.

There were no reports yet of any fatality or injury due to the fire.

"The fire engines are fighting the blaze... we succeeded in containing its spread to nearby places. We have cordoned off the area," the official said.

The shop was reportedly stocked with wooden planks, furniture and timber, besides inflammable materials.

"The exact reason behind the blaze can be ascertained after a probe," he said.

Locals, however, claimed that one person was injured during evacuation, but it was not officially confirmed.