Fire breaks out in slum area in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum area in Rohini here, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said on Wednesday.

According to the official, no casualties have been reported.

"We received a call regarding a fire in some shanties in the Vijay Vihar area close to Rithala at 9 pm. We rushed a total of seven fire tenders to the spot," a senior DFS official said.

"It took more than one hour to douse the flames. No one received any injuries. Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire," he said. PTI BM HIG HIG